European Aid Money For Africa Increasingly Tied To Efforts To Prevent Migration, Oxfam Report Says

AP: E.U. aid money for Africa may harm, not help, analysis finds

“European aid money earmarked for development in Africa is increasingly tied to how well countries can block their own citizens from trying to migrate across the Mediterranean and may be hurting the very people it is ostensibly intended to help, according to an analysis by the aid group Oxfam. The report, released Thursday, found that the 3.9 billion euros ($5.1 billion) splashed out in projects from 2015 to May 2019 were largely spent without public oversight, with decisions based on political reasons rather than need or effectiveness…” (Hinnant, 1/30).