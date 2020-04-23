Editorials, Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Potential Impact On Economy, Response To Other Diseases, Global Hunger

Bloomberg: Haphazard Reopening Risks Public Health and Economy

Mohamed A. El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, CEO and co-CIO of Pimco, president-elect of Queens’ College, Cambridge, senior adviser at Gramercy, and professor of practice at Wharton (4/21).

The Hill: How to better prepare us for the next pandemic

Dennis Blair, former commander-in-chief of the U.S. Pacific Command and former director of National Intelligence (4/22).

The Hill: Coronavirus is teaching us that we have a role to play to improve our environment

Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.), vice chair of the House Natural Resources Committee (4/22).

IPS: A Global Crisis Like No Other Needs a Global Response Like No Other

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) (4/22).

Los Angeles Times: We are losing ground on every other disease while fighting COVID-19

Sallie Permar, physician and associate dean and professor of pediatrics, immunology, and molecular genetics and microbiology at Duke University School of Medicine (4/21).

New York Times: Covid-19 Threatens Global Safety Net

Editorial Board (4/22).

New York Times: Trump: Why Waste a Crisis?

Editorial Board (4/22).

New York Times: This Pandemic Is Bringing Another With It

Nicholas Kristof, opinion columnist at the New York Times (4/22).

Wall Street Journal: A Coronavirus Vaccine: Faster, Please

Henry I. Miller, physician, molecular biologist and senior fellow at the Pacific Research Institute (4/22).

Washington Post: Covid-19 could detonate a ‘hunger pandemic.’ With millions at risk, the world must act

David M. Beasley, executive director of the U.N. World Food Programme (4/22).