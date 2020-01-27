menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Critics Say Brazil’s Government Blurring Line Between State, Church With Abstinence Campaign For Teenagers

Jan 27, 2020

New York Times: Brazil Under Bolsonaro Has Message for Teenagers: Save Sex for Marriage
“Brazil’s far-right government has a message for adolescents as the nation grapples with a stubbornly high teenage pregnancy rate and rising HIV infections: Save sex for marriage. … To formulate her policy, [Damares Alves, the minister of human rights, family and women,] has made clear she consulted closely with the team behind a campaign called ‘I Chose to Wait,’ started by evangelical pastors with a large social media following. In doing so, she has incited a heated debate about reproductive rights and sex education in Latin America’s largest nation. Critics say the government’s new emphasis on abstinence blurs the line between church and state and could lead young people to make poorly informed decisions about sex that may be detrimental to their health…” (Londoño/Casado, 1/26).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.