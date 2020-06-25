COVID-19 Pandemic Threatening Future Of Democracy Worldwide, Prominent Political, Civil Leaders Warn In Open Letter

POLITICO: Coronavirus threatens democracy, prominent figures warn

“The future of liberal democracy is under threat because of the Covid-19 pandemic, as even democratically elected governments have accumulated emergency powers that restrict human rights, numerous prominent figures argue in an open letter published Thursday. ‘Parliaments are being sidelined, journalists are being arrested and harassed, minorities are being scapegoated, and the most vulnerable sectors of the population face alarming new dangers as the economic lockdowns ravage the very fabric of societies everywhere,’ says the letter, commissioned by IDEA, a Stockholm-based think tank…” (Gehrke, 6/25).