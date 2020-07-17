Controversial USAID White House Liaison William Maloney Leaving Post, Moving To U.S. Agency For Global Media

POLITICO: USAID’s controversial White House liaison heads to media shop

“William Maloney, the powerful and controversial White House liaison at the U.S. Agency for International Development, is leaving his job, according to two Trump administration officials familiar with the matter, and is going to the U.S. Agency for Global Media. Maloney, 23, will start Friday as an adviser in the front office of the new leader of USAGM, Michael Pack, where he will assist Pack in his efforts to dramatically reshape the agency. Pack, a Steve Bannon ally, fired the heads of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, and other outlets as he started as CEO of the taxpayer-funded media group, moves that drew criticism from members of both parties in Congress…” (Lippman/Toosi, 7/16).