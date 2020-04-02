2017 Draft Plan Outlines U.S. Military Domestic Response To Significant Infectious Disease Outbreak

The Nation: Exclusive: The Military Knew Years Ago That a Coronavirus Was Coming

“Despite President Trump’s repeated assertions that the Covid-19 epidemic was ‘unforeseen’ and ‘came out of nowhere,’ the Pentagon was well aware of not just the threat of a novel influenza, but even anticipated the consequent scarcity of ventilators, face masks, and hospital beds, according to a 2017 Pentagon plan obtained by The Nation. … Titled ‘USNORTHCOM Branch Plan 3560: Pandemic Influenza and Infectious Disease Response,’ the draft plan is marked for official use only and dated January 6, 2017. The plan was provided to The Nation by a Pentagon official who requested anonymity to avoid professional reprisal…” (Klippenstein, 4/1).