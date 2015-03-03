menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

KFF Media Fellowships in Health Reporting

Kaiser Media Fellowships in Health provide selected journalists with unique opportunities to gain an in-depth grasp of U.S. health and health policy issues, through site visits, briefings and discussions with policy experts and fellow editors and reporters. The focus is squarely on state, national and global health policy issues, with the aim of encouraging and informing coverage of the complex economic, political and medical issues involved for a broad range of audiences.

Since 2011, the fellowship program has focused on the ways that different states are implementing The Affordable Care Act, and the implications of policy decisions for health care providers and patients.

The fellowship program provides a week-long site visit and in-depth state-specific briefings for invited health and health policy journalists, with invitations tailored to the topics and issues addressed.

Our recent site visits:

Quote from Participant

“At a time when the demands of daily journalism can be overwhelming, the fellowships provide an invaluable opportunity to take a few days for an intense, comprehensive look at how health reform is playing out across the country.

The reporting I did on two fellowships – to California and Massachusetts – led to front page stories and to new contacts that remain go-to sources for my ongoing coverage of health policy.”

