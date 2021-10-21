Virginia Maternal & Infant Health Data

Data on births by race/ethnicity, teen birth rates, preterm and low weight births, infant mortality

Total Births, by Race, 2021

Data are by place of residence and reflects the race of the infant’s mother. Race and Hispanic origin are reported separately on birth certificates. AIAN refers to American Indian and Alaska Native. NHOPI refers to Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander. Percentages may not sum to 100% due to rounding. N/A: Data not available.

Number of Births by Hispanic Origin of Mother, 2021

Data reflect place of origin of the infant’s mother. Race and Hispanic origin are reported separately on birth certificates. Hispanic women may be of any race. N/A: Data not available.

Birth Rates for Women and Teens, 2021

Birth rate per 1,000 women ages 15-44 is also called the “fertility rate.” Data are reported by place of residence. N/A: Data not available.

Teen Birth Rate by Race, 2015

Birth rate per 1,000 women ages 15-19. Hispanic people may be of any race but are categorized as Hispanic; other groups are all non-Hispanic.

Preterm Births as a Percent of All Births, by Race/Ethnicity, 2021

Preterm is defined as less than 37 completed weeks gestation. Hispanic people may be of any race but are categorized as Hispanic; other groups are all non-Hispanic. Data are reported by place of residence. N/A: Data not available.

Low Birthweight as a Percentage of All Births, by Race/Ethnicity, 2021

Low birthweight is defined as less than 2,500 grams (5 pounds, 8 ounces). Hispanic people may be of any race but are categorized as Hispanic; other groups are all non-Hispanic. Data are reported by place of residence. N/A: Data not available.

Cesarean Deliveries as a Percentage of All Births, 2021

Low-risk cesarean is defined as a singleton, term (37 or more weeks of gestation based on obstetric estimate), cephalic cesarean deliveries to women having a first birth per 100 women delivering singleton, term, cephalic first births.

Cesarean Deliveries as a Percentage of All Births by Race/Ethnicity, 2021

Hispanic people may be of any race but are categorized as Hispanic; other groups are all non-Hispanic.

Infant Mortality Rate, 2020

Infant mortality rate, per 1,000 live births. Infants are defined as children under one year of age. Data reported represent mother’s race and Hispanic origin. N/A: Data not available due to suppression constraints. NSD: Not sufficient data.

Infants born in 2019 who were Breastfed

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends breastfeeding continue until the infant is 1 year old. Data reported refer to breastfeeding to any extent with or without the addition of complementary liquids or solids. Breastfeeding indicators are calculated by year of child’s birth rather than survey year.

Infant Breastfeeding Initiation Rates, by Race/Ethnicity, 2019

AIAN refers to American Indian and Alaska Native. NHOPI refers to Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander. Hispanic people may be of any race but are categorized as Hispanic; other groups are all non-Hispanic. NSD: Not sufficient data. NR: Data not reported.

Women Reporting Smoking During Pregnancy, 2014

Data are from 2014 birth certificates. US totals represent 95% of all U.S. births in 2014, and excludes Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.

Births Financed by Medicaid, 2021

Other includes pr