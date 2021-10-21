Texas Women's Sexual Health Data

Data on rates of STIs, HIV infections, cervical cancer screening and incidence

Number of Reported Sexually Transmitted Infection Cases, by Gender for All Ages, 2020

Among persons of all ages.

HIV Diagnosis Rate Among Women Ages 13 and Older, by Race/Ethnicity, 2021

HIV diagnosis rate per 100,000 women ages 13 and older. AIAN refers to American Indian and Alaska Native. NHOPI refers to Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander. Hispanic people may be of any race but are categorized as Hispanic; other groups are all non-Hispanic. “NSD” – not sufficient data.

Rate of Women Ages 13 and Older, Living with HIV, by Race/Ethnicity, 2021

Rate of women living with HIV per 100,000 women Ages 13 and older. AIAN refers to American Indian and Alaska Native. NHOPI refers to Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander. Hispanic people may be of any race but are categorized as Hispanic; other groups are all non-Hispanic. Prevalence data for the year 2021 are preliminary and based on death data received by CDC as of December 2022. “NSD” – not sufficient data.