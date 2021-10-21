North Carolina Abortion Data

Share of abortions by age, gestational age and method type

Distribution of Reported Abortions by Known Method Type, 2021

This data are from before June 24, 2022, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the federal constitutional standard that had protected the right to abortion.

Data from 46 reporting areas; excludes six reporting areas (CA, IL, MD, MO, NH, & NJ) that did not report, did not report by method type, or did not meet reporting standards. Data are by state of occurrence and include abortions obtained by non-residents of the state as well as those obtained by residents. Percentages may not sum to 100% due to rounding.

NR: Data not reported. State did not report data, did not report by age, or did not meet reporting standards. NSD: Not Sufficient Data

Distribution of Reported Abortions by Known Gestational Week, 2021

Data from 41 reporting areas; excludes 11 reporting areas (CA, CT, DC, IL, MD, MA, NH, NJ, NY, PA, and WI) that did not report, did not report by gestational age, or did not meet reporting standards. Data are by state of occurrence and include abortions obtained by non-residents of the state as well as those obtained by residents. Percentages may not sum to 100% due to rounding.

Distribution of Reported Abortions, by Age Group, 2021

Data from 48 reporting areas; excludes four reporting areas (CA, MD, NH, & NJ) that did not report or did not meet reporting standards. Data are by state of occurrence and include abortions obtained by non-residents of the state as well as those obtained by residents. Percentages may not sum to 100% due to rounding.

