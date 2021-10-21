Florida Women's Health Insurance Coverage Data

Health insurance coverage, ACA Medicaid expansion, Medicaid eligibility levels, Medicaid family planning programs, coverage policies on contraception and fertility care

Health Insurance Coverage of Women Ages 19-64, 2022

Other includes Medicare, TRICARE, and other sources of coverage. Percentages may not sum to 100% due to rounding.

Uninsured Rates of Women Ages 19-64, 2010–2022

The American Community Survey did not release the 1-year estimates for 2020 due to significant disruptions to data collection brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Health Insurance Coverage of Women Ages 15-49, 2022

Other includes Medicare, TRICARE, and other sources of coverage. Percentages may not sum to 100% due to rounding. N/A: Estimates with relative standard errors greater than 30% are not provided.

Status of State Action on the Medicaid Expansion Decision, as of December 2023

States’ decisions about adopting the Medicaid expansion are as of December 1, 2023.

Status of Medicaid Postpartum Coverage Extensions, as of January 8, 2024

Medicaid Eligibility Income Thresholds for Adults, as a Percent of Federal Poverty Level, 2023

Federal Poverty Level in 2023 is $24,860 for a family of three and $14,580 for an individual. N/A – Not Applicable.

Distribution of Adults Ages 19-64 Enrolled in Medicaid, by Sex, 2022

Percentages may not sum to 100% due to rounding. Includes those covered by Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and those who have both Medicaid and another type of coverage, such as dual eligibles who are also covered by Medicare.

Mandated Coverage of Infertility Treatment, 2020

Sometimes state law requires health insurance plans sold by licensed insurers to include coverage for a specific benefit. This is called a “mandate to cover“. As an alternative, a state law may require health insurers to offer coverage for a specific benefit, but the person or group buying the policy does not have to elect coverage for that specific benefit. This is a “mandate to offer“.