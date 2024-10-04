menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate
Medigap

What is Medigap?

Medicare supplement insurance policies, or Medigap policies, help to pay the copayments, coinsurance, and deductibles for Medicare-covered benefits under traditional Medicare (Part A and Part B services). Some Medigap policies also cover services that traditional Medicare does not cover, such as medical care when you travel outside the country. Medigap policies do not work with Medicare Advantage plans and will not help to cover Medicare Advantage enrollees’ out-of-pocket costs.

View all questions about Medigap

Topics

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.