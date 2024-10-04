menu

There are a lot of Medicare Part D plan options in my area. How do I decide which plan is best for me?

There are two ways you can get drug coverage. If you have traditional Medicare, you can sign up for a stand-alone prescription drug plan. Or you can join a Medicare Advantage plan that covers all your Medicare benefits including the prescription drug benefit. Whichever you choose, your costs and coverage can vary from one plan to another. In picking the drug coverage that best meets your needs, you can compare plan costs for the premium, deductible, and cost-sharing amounts, whether plans cover the drugs you take and how much they charge for each one, and whether your pharmacy is in the plan’s network. You can get help comparing your plan options and enrolling in a drug plan by going to the Medicare coverage comparison website or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). You can also contact the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) in your state. SHIPs offer local, personalized counseling and assistance to people with Medicare and their families. You can call 877-839-2675 to get the phone number for the SHIP in your state.

