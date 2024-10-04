I want to switch from Medicare Advantage to traditional Medicare but I still want drug coverage. What do I need to do?

If you switch from a Medicare Advantage plan to traditional Medicare and you want drug coverage, you can sign up during the Medicare Open Enrollment period for a stand-alone prescription drug plan in your area. Your new coverage will take effect on January 1. You can also switch from Medicare Advantage to traditional Medicare during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment period between January 1 and March 31, when you can sign up for a stand-alone drug plan to add drug coverage. In this case, coverage begins the first day of the month after the plan gets your enrollment form. You can compare your plan options and enroll in a drug plan by going to the Medicare coverage comparison website, a searchable tool on the Medicare.gov website, or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). You can also contact the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) in your state. SHIPs offer local, personalized counseling and assistance to people with Medicare and their families. You can call 877-839-2675 to get the phone number for the SHIP in your state.