menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate
Medicare Advantage

I want to switch from Medicare Advantage to traditional Medicare but I still want drug coverage. What do I need to do?

If you switch from a Medicare Advantage plan to traditional Medicare and you want drug coverage, you can sign up during the Medicare Open Enrollment period for a stand-alone prescription drug plan in your area. Your new coverage will take effect on January 1. You can also switch from Medicare Advantage to traditional Medicare during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment period between January 1 and March 31, when you can sign up for a stand-alone drug plan to add drug coverage. In this case, coverage begins the first day of the month after the plan gets your enrollment form. You can compare your plan options and enroll in a drug plan by going to the Medicare coverage comparison website, a searchable tool on the Medicare.gov website, or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). You can also contact the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) in your state. SHIPs offer local, personalized counseling and assistance to people with Medicare and their families. You can call 877-839-2675 to get the phone number for the SHIP in your state.

View all questions about Medicare Advantage

Topics

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.