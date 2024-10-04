I am currently enrolled in a stand-alone drug plan, but I received a notice that my plan is not being offered next year. What do I need to do?

You can enroll in a new plan if your current plan will not be offered next year. When a plan is being discontinued, people who are enrolled in that plan will qualify for a Special Enrollment Period which gives you more time to enroll in a new plan outside of the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period. If you receive notice that your plan is not being renewed in the following year, you will have from the first day of the Medicare Open Enrollment period (October 15) through the last day in February of the following year to select a new plan. You can compare your plan options and enroll in a new drug plan by going to the Medicare coverage comparison website, a searchable tool on the Medicare.gov website, or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). You can also contact the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) in your state. SHIPs offer local, personalized counseling and assistance to people with Medicare and their families. You can call 877-839-2675 to get the phone number for the SHIP in your state.