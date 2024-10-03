menu

Enrollment Information for People New to Medicare

I am about to turn 65 and sign up for Medicare but I’m not sure what my options are for coverage. Where can I go for more information?

To learn more about your coverage options under Medicare, including the Medicare Advantage plans, Part D prescription drug plans, and Medicare supplemental policies (Medigap) available in your area, and how to enroll, you can go to the Medicare coverage comparison website, a searchable tool on the Medicare.gov website, or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). You can also contact the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) in your state or the Social Security Administration. SHIPs offer local, personalized counseling and assistance to people with Medicare and their families. You can call 877-839-2675 to get the phone number for the SHIP in your state. Medicare provides links and phone numbers for these and other organizations on its website. Information about Medicare Advantage plans, Part D drug plans, and Medigap policies is not available through the federal or state Marketplaces.

