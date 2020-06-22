How can I find out if my doctor accepts Medicare?

Most doctors in the United States accept Medicare. To find a list of doctors in your area who accept Medicare and agree not to bill you for more than the approved Medicare amount for your visit or procedure, go to Medicare’s Physician Compare website and look for a check mark next to “Accepts Medicare Assignment.” If you do not have access to a computer, you can also call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227), or call your doctor’s office and ask before you schedule an appointment.