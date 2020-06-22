menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Other Topics

How can I find out if my doctor accepts Medicare?

Most doctors in the United States accept Medicare. To find a list of doctors in your area who accept Medicare and agree not to bill you for more than the approved Medicare amount for your visit or procedure, go to Medicare’s Physician Compare website and look for a check mark next to “Accepts Medicare Assignment.” If you do not have access to a computer, you can also call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227), or call your doctor’s office and ask before you schedule an appointment.

View all questions about Other Topics

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.