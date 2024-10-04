menu

Can I be charged a higher premium for Medicare Part D plans if I have a pre-existing condition or if I smoke?

No. Part D plan premiums are not allowed to vary depending on your age, health status, whether you have pre-existing conditions, or are a smoker. The monthly premium that any given Part D plan charges is the same for any beneficiary who chooses to enroll in that plan. If your income is over a certain level, you may be required to pay a higher premium. If you have a relatively low income and limited assets, you may qualify for extra help paying your Part D plan premium and cost-sharing amounts.

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

