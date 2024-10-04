menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate
Medicare Advantage

Are covered benefits and cost-sharing requirements under Medicare Advantage plans the same? How can I compare?

All Medicare Advantage plans cover the same services that are covered by traditional Medicare. However, not all Medicare Advantage plans have the same cost-sharing requirements. The deductibles, premiums, and cost sharing for services vary by plan. And plans may cover benefits not covered by traditional Medicare. For example, most Medicare Advantage plans offer coverage of dental, hearing, and vision services, although the scope of coverage varies. To compare the costs and benefits of different Medicare Advantage plans, you can visit the Medicare coverage comparison website, a searchable tool on the Medicare.gov website, or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). You can also contact the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) in your state. SHIPs offer local, personalized counseling and assistance to people with Medicare and their families. You can call 877-839-2675 to get the phone number for the SHIP in your state.

View all questions about Medicare Advantage

Topics

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.