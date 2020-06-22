What is a Catastrophic Health Plan?

A “Catastrophic plan” is a qualified health plan offered through the Marketplace that covers essential health benefits and requires the highest level of cost sharing allowable for essential health benefits. In 2020, under a “catastrophic policy,” the annual deductible for covered services is $8,100 for an individual (twice that amount for a family policy.) After you have satisfied the deductible, the plan will pay 100% for covered essential health benefit services that you receive from in-network providers for the remainder of the year. “Catastrophic policies” may also be sold by insurers outside of the health insurance Marketplace.

View this question in Spanish