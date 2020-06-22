My employer offers a plan with very limited benefits. It only covers preventive services and a few doctor visits each year. I want better coverage. Can I apply for coverage and subsidies in the Marketplace?

You can apply for coverage in the Marketplace and you may qualify for premium tax credits if your employer plan doesn’t meet the Affordable Care Act’s standard for minimum value. If your employer plan only covers preventive services and a few doctor visits, it probably doesn’t meet the minimum value standard, and so you could be eligible for premium tax credits to help buy a Marketplace plan. However, if the mini-med plan is only one choice that your employer offers, and if another plan your employer offers would be affordable and meet the minimum value standard, then you will not qualify for premium tax credits in the Marketplace.

View this question in Spanish