My eligibility notice on healthcare.gov says I am eligible to buy a Marketplace plan, but the Marketplace cannot verify my immigration status. What should I do?

Healthcare.gov will also try to verify your citizenship or immigration status in real time as you submit your application. If it can’t, you may see a notice online that says you are temporarily eligible to buy a marketplace plan, but you must submit additional information by a deadline.

If this happens, first check your application to be sure you correctly entered all requested identifying information, including your name, date of birth, social security number, or alien registration number. If that is correct, there may be some other reason why the marketplace cannot verify your status using available online data. This is called a “data match inconsistency.” The online eligibility determination notice will tell you what additional documentation to provide and give instructions on how to upload it online or submit by mail. Be sure to follow instructions and submit documents before the deadline, or the marketplace can terminate your coverage.

If you have problems with a data match inconsistency on healthcare.gov, contact a marketplace navigator for help. Contact information for navigators and other assisters in healthcare.gov states is available at Find Local Help. You can also find more information on healthcare.gov.

View this question in Spanish