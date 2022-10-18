Last year I tried applying for subsidized Marketplace plans but was told I wasn’t eligible for financial help due to the “family glitch.” Has that been fixed?

Yes, it has. The so-called “family glitch” was a rule saying that family members of employed people are considered to have an offer of “affordable” employer-based coverage – and so are ineligible for financial help from the marketplace – if the employer offers “affordable” self-only coverage to its workers but contributes little or nothing toward the added premium for family members. The federal government changed this rule, starting in 2023, to require that family members are considered to have access to affordable coverage through a job-based plan if they are eligible for that coverage and required to contribute no more than 9.12% of household income toward the premium for that family coverage.