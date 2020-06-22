I’m eligible for health benefits at work. However, unfortunately, I forgot to turn in my enrollment papers on time during the company open season, so now I’m not covered. Can I get policy in the Marketplace instead? Can I apply for subsidies?

If you missed your opportunity to enroll in your employer plan during the company’s open enrollment season, you can still apply for coverage in the Marketplace during open enrollment. You can also apply for subsidies but you will have to provide information on the health coverage you are eligible for at work, even if you’re not enrolled in the plan. If the plan employer offered meets standards for affordability and minimum value, you will not be eligible for premium tax credits or cost-sharing reductions.

