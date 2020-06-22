I’m divorced and I pay alimony to my ex-spouse. Should I deduct that from my income in determining my eligibility for subsidies?

For divorces after December 31, 2018, alimony payments are no longer deductible for the paying spouse and alimony is not included as income for the recipient spouse.

For pre-2019 divorces, old tax rules apply. The paying spouse can deduct alimony payments from income and the recipient spouse must report alimony payments as income on the federal tax return. However, divorced couples have the option of modifying their pre-2019 divorce agreement to adopt the new tax rules.