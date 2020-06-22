menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Help Paying Marketplace Premiums: Defining Income and Household

I’m divorced and I pay alimony to my ex-spouse. Should I deduct that from my income in determining my eligibility for subsidies?

For divorces after December 31, 2018, alimony payments are no longer deductible for the paying spouse and alimony is not included as income for the recipient spouse.

For pre-2019 divorces, old tax rules apply.  The paying spouse can deduct alimony payments from income and the recipient spouse must report alimony payments as income on the federal tax return.  However, divorced couples have the option of modifying their pre-2019 divorce agreement to adopt the new tax rules.

View all questions about Help Paying Marketplace Premiums: Defining Income and Household

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.