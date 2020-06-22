menu

Cost-Sharing Reductions

If I use my premium subsidy for a Bronze plan, I can save even more money on the premium. Can I get also get my cost-sharing reduction through a Bronze plan?

No, you can only get cost-sharing reductions by enrolling in a Silver Marketplace plan. You will not receive cost-sharing reductions if you enroll in a Bronze, Gold, or Platinum plan. Note that this is different from the rule for premium tax credits. You can apply premium tax credits to all four types of plan. However, if you are eligible for both kinds of help (that is, if your income is between 100% and 250% of the federal poverty level), you can only receive both types of subsidies if you enroll in a Silver plan.

