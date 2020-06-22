I work full time for a large employer (more than 50 full time employees). Is my employer required to offer me health benefits?

Your employer is not required to offer health benefits. However, large employers that don’t offer health benefits to full-time employees and to their dependent children may be liable for a tax penalty. If your employer doesn’t offer you health benefits, you can apply for coverage in the Marketplace; and, if your income is between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level, you may apply for a premium tax credit that may reduce the cost of coverage in the Marketplace.

Note that a full-time employee is one who works, on average, at least 30 hours per week. If your hours vary during the year, your employer may have some options in determining your status as a full-time or part-time worker. Your employer can tell you whether you are a full or part-time worker.

