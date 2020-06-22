menu

Renewing Marketplace Coverage for 2020

I like my Marketplace plan just the way it is. Will it stay the same next year?

It depends.  Insurers are allowed to make changes to policies each year.  Most likely, the premium for your current policy will change next year.  There may be other changes as well, for example, changes in the deductible or copays for some services.  In some cases, an insurer may stop offering a particular policy and offer you new choices, instead.  Shortly before Open Enrollment begins, you should receive a notice from your insurance company describing any changes to your policy and the new monthly premium.  If you want to continue the policy you can renew coverage for another year.  If you prefer to shop for other coverage, you can do that during Open Enrollment.

