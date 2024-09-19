I heard there is a new birth control pill available over the counter. Are Marketplace plans required to cover it?

In 2024, a new daily birth control pill called Opill became available for over-the-counter (OTC) purchase without a prescription from a health care provider.

Although Marketplace plans are required to cover birth control pills, most plans require a prescription in order for them to be covered. Without a prescription, you will likely have to pay out of pocket. If you want your plan to cover your OTC birth control pills, ask your health care provider to write you a prescription for them, take the prescription to a pharmacy, and ask them to bill your insurance. Some states (CA, CO, MD, NJ, NM, NY, and WA) require Marketplace plans to cover OTC birth control without a prescription and many states permit pharmacists to write prescriptions for certain types of birth control. Check your health plan information, state insurance department, or pharmacy for more information.