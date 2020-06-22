I entered the U.S. lawfully and I’m over 65, but I don’t qualify for Medicare. Can I apply for coverage and subsidies in the Marketplace? I hear premiums can be higher based on age. How much higher can my premium be if I’m over age 65?

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
Yes, you can purchase Marketplace coverage and qualify for subsidies based on your income. Premiums for Marketplace plans can vary by age unless States decide otherwise. In most states, your premium (before taking into account tax credits) could be up to three times that charged for somebody in their early 20s. Several states prohibit age adjustments to premiums or require lower age adjustments.