menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Immigrants

I entered the U.S. lawfully and I’m over 65, but I don’t qualify for Medicare. Can I apply for coverage and subsidies in the Marketplace? I hear premiums can be higher based on age. How much higher can my premium be if I’m over age 65?

Yes, you can purchase Marketplace coverage and qualify for subsidies based on your income. Premiums for Marketplace plans can vary by age unless States decide otherwise. In most states, your premium (before taking into account tax credits) could be up to three times that charged for somebody in their early 20s. Several states prohibit age adjustments to premiums or require lower age adjustments.

View this question in Spanish

View all questions about Immigrants

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.