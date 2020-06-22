I am pregnant and plan to breastfeed my baby. How does the ACA affect breastfeeding services?

The ACA requires that all new ACA-compliant plans, including those in the employer market, individual market, and health insurance Marketplaces, cover lactation counseling and breast pump rental without any charge. Check your plan details to find out the specific number of counseling sessions and type of breast pump that it covers, or if your plan covers purchase of a breast pump. If you are nursing and work for a large employer (50 or more employees), your employer must provide access to a private room (that is not a bathroom) and break time for you to express milk.

Short-term health insurance policies do not have to provide benefits required by the ACA, including breastfeeding services.

