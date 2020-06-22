menu

Marketplace Health Plans and Premiums

How can I find out if my doctor is in a health plan’s network?

Each plan sold in the Marketplace must provide a link on the Marketplace web site to its health provider directory so consumers can find out if their health providers are included.

The provider network information that insurance companies provide may or may not tell you whether a provider is accepting new patients, or whether a provider speaks your language. It is up to your Marketplace to require insurers to provide you with this information.

