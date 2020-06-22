How can I find out if my doctor is in a health plan’s network?

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
Each plan sold in the Marketplace must provide a link on the Marketplace web site to its health provider directory so consumers can find out if their health providers are included.
The provider network information that insurance companies provide may or may not tell you whether a provider is accepting new patients, or whether a provider speaks your language. It is up to your Marketplace to require insurers to provide you with this information.