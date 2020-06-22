Can immigrants buy health insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplaces?

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
Most lawfully present immigrants can buy health insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplaces. This group includes lawfully present immigrants who cannot enroll in Medicaid based on immigration status, for example, because they are in the five year waiting period for Medicaid or CHIP coverage.
Undocumented immigrants may not purchase coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplaces.