Immigrants

Can immigrants buy health insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplaces?

Most lawfully present immigrants can buy health insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplaces. This group includes lawfully present immigrants who cannot enroll in Medicaid based on immigration status, for example, because they are in the five year waiting period for Medicaid or CHIP coverage.

Undocumented immigrants may not purchase coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplaces.

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

