Can I apply for financial assistance through private websites?

It depends. Some websites will connect you back to healthcare.gov to complete an application for financial assistance. Other websites, designated as “full service partners” have features that let you apply for financial assistance on that site. However, experts who have spent time testing these sites online and with ‘secret shoppers’ have raised some concerns. For example, when tested, several sites did not correctly identify children in low-income families who might be eligible for Medicaid or CHIP.

Not all certified enrollment partner websites have such problems. If you have questions or concerns about information provided by these sites, you can check the Marketplace website, healthcare.gov, to be sure.

