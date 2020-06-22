Can I adjust the level of subsidy I collect in advance during the year when my income goes up or down? How often during the year can I make adjustments?

Yes, you can make adjustments during the year whenever you need to. There is no limit to the number of times a person may report income, family or insurance-eligibility changes to the Marketplace. Changes that are reported by enrollees will be verified by the Marketplace. Then the Marketplace will send you a notice (called a redetermination notice) showing your revised eligibility for premium tax credits and cost-sharing reductions. In addition, people can always ask the Marketplace to provide them with a monthly advance premium credit below the amount the Marketplace determines based on the household’s income if they want to minimize the chance of owing money at the end of the year.