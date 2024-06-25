menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate
Marketplace Enrollment Periods

Are there special timelines for enrolling in the Marketplace for people who lose Medicaid or CHIP?

Originally, individuals who lost Medicaid or CHIP coverage as a result of the unwinding of the Medicaid Continuous Enrollment Provision w eligible for a special enrollment period between March 31, 2023 and July 31, 2024. However, CMS has extended this SEP window until November 30, 2024, though this flexibility is optional for State-Based Marketplaces. In HealthCare.gov states, consumers who are eligible for this “Unwinding SEP” have up to 90 days from the date they submit their application to choose a Marketplace plan. Check with your state marketplace for more information, and please visit the ‘Medicaid Unwinding’ FAQs for more information.

View all questions about Marketplace Enrollment Periods

Topics

Tags

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.