Are there special timelines for enrolling in the Marketplace for people who lose Medicaid or CHIP?

Originally, individuals who lost Medicaid or CHIP coverage as a result of the unwinding of the Medicaid Continuous Enrollment Provision w eligible for a special enrollment period between March 31, 2023 and July 31, 2024. However, CMS has extended this SEP window until November 30, 2024, though this flexibility is optional for State-Based Marketplaces. In HealthCare.gov states, consumers who are eligible for this “Unwinding SEP” have up to 90 days from the date they submit their application to choose a Marketplace plan. Check with your state marketplace for more information, and please visit the ‘Medicaid Unwinding’ FAQs for more information.