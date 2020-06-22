Are there any preventive services for women specifically?

The ACA includes a number of preventive services for women that ACA-compliant, “non-grandfathered” private plans are required to cover without cost sharing. For example, these include counseling and screening services including prenatal and preconception care; breast and cervical cancer screening; genetic counseling and testing for women at high risk of breast cancer; Chlamydia and Gonorrhea screening and counseling for high risk women; at least one well woman visit a year; contraceptive counseling, services and supplies including prescriptions for FDA approved contraceptives; breastfeeding counseling and support services including breast pump rental; and intimate partner violence screening and counseling. So long as the preventive service is performed by an in-network provider, is not billed separately from the office visit, and is the main reason for the office visit, then the visit and the preventive service will be covered by the insurer without cost sharing.

Short-term health insurance policies do not have to provide benefits required by the ACA and may not cover preventive services.

