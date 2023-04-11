CEO Corner

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.
Drew Altman is President and CEO of KFF. He is a leading expert on national health policy issues and an innovator in the nonprofit field.
Follow Dr. Altman on Twitter: @DrewAltman.
This is an essay about the mission and role of KFF, which is unique among nonprofits today.
KFF is an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. We have four major program areas: KFF Policy; KFF Polling; KFF Health News (formerly Kaiser Health News); and KFF Social Impact Media, which conducts specialized public health information campaigns. You can learn more about the organization, including why we call ourselves KFF.
What’s unique about KFF, however, can’t be found in any description of our programs because we’re more than a sum of our parts. KFF is a one-of-a-kind information organization. Not a policy research organization. Not a polling organization. And not a news organization. But rather, a unique combination of all three. That’s the vision behind KFF and its this combination that allows us to leverage our combined expertise and assets to play our national role on health policy.
