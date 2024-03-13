Adult Children of Immigrants Make Outsized Contributions to the U.S. Health Care Workforce

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.
Adult children of immigrants make up a disproportionately large share of physicians, surgeons and other health care practitioners in the U.S. — just one reflection of their comparatively high employment, educational attainment and income levels, according to a new KFF analysis.
The analysis of 2023 Current Population Survey data shows that U.S.-born nonelderly adults whose parents were both born outside the U.S. comprise 13% of physicians, surgeons, and other health care practitioners. That amounts to more than twice their share of the working age population (6%).
The data show that the adult children of immigrants have higher educational attainment compared to their peers with U.S.-born parents. Forty-five percent of nonelderly adult children of immigrants hold a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to 40% of adults with at least one U.S.-born parent.
Adult children of immigrants also are somewhat more likely to have higher incomes, with 39% living in households with an annual income of $90,000 or more. In comparison, about one in three (36%) of nonelderly adults with at least one U.S.-born parent live in higher income households.
Other key findings include:
The full analysis, “The Role of Adult Children of Immigrants in the U.S. Health Care Workforce”, is available at kff.org.