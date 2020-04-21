Brief Examines the COVID-19 Crisis’ Implications for Americans’ Mental Health

Nearly half (45%) of adults across the country say that worry and stress related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are hurting their mental health, an early sign that the health and economic crises is likely to increase mental health problems and further stretch the system’s capacity.

A new issue brief explores how the crises and related measures to protect public health, including social distancing, business and school closures, and shelter-in-place orders, are likely to affect Americans in different circumstances, including those already living with, or at risk for, mental illness or substance use disorder.

Drawing on data from the KFF Health Tracking Poll and other relevant research, the brief finds: