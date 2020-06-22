Where can immigrants get health care or health coverage when they cannot enroll in Medicaid or CHIP or get coverage through the Marketplaces?

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
Hospitals are required to provide emergency care and treatment to all individuals regardless of immigration or insurance status, though afterwards they can bill for their services. In addition, individuals may get low-cost care at community health centers.
Individuals may purchase health coverage through an employer or a spouse’s employer or the individual insurance market outside of the Marketplace. Some states and counties also offer health programs for immigrants.