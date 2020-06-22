menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Immigrants

Where can immigrants get health care or health coverage when they cannot enroll in Medicaid or CHIP or get coverage through the Marketplaces?

Hospitals are required to provide emergency care and treatment to all individuals regardless of immigration or insurance status, though afterwards they can bill for their services. In addition, individuals may get low-cost care at community health centers.

Individuals may purchase health coverage through an employer or a spouse’s employer or the individual insurance market outside of the Marketplace. Some states and counties also offer health programs for immigrants.

View this question in Spanish.

View all questions about Immigrants

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.