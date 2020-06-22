menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Help Paying Marketplace Premiums: Challenges Estimating Income and Tax Consequences

My income is uneven during the year. Some months I earn very little, other months are much better. I think my annual income will be low enough to qualify for subsidies next year, but I’m not sure. What if I’m wrong?

It’s common for income to fluctuate, particularly if you are self-employed, perform seasonal work or have multiple jobs. When you apply for subsidies during Open Enrollment, make the best estimate you can of your 2020 annual income.  If your actual income next year turns out to be higher than you estimated, you may have to repay some or all of the premium tax credit paid on your behalf when you file your 2020 federal income tax return.  On the other hand, if your 2020 income turns out to be lower than you estimated, you will be eligible for an even greater premium tax credit and you’ll be able to claim the difference as a refund when you file your 2020 tax return.

To achieve the most accurate premium tax credit amount, you should report income changes to the health insurance Marketplace during the year, as they happen, and the Marketplace will adjust your premium tax credit for the rest of the year to reflect your income change.  That way, the total amount of premium tax credit that you claim during the year should be pretty accurate.

View this question in Spanish

View all questions about Help Paying Marketplace Premiums: Challenges Estimating Income and Tax Consequences

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.