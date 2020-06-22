Is the open enrollment period the same for Medicare and the Marketplaces?

There is some overlap in the enrollment periods for Medicare and the Marketplaces, but this year they are not the same. The Medicare open enrollment period runs from October 15 through December 7 each year. For Marketplace coverage in 2020, the open enrollment period will run from November 1, 2019 through 3:00 am ET on December 18, 2019 in states that use the HealthCare.gov website. Some states that run their own Marketplaces will have a somewhat longer Open Enrollment period for 2020 coverage. Check with your state Marketplace for more information.

If you are covered by Medicare, and you are interested in reviewing and comparing your Medicare coverage options, make sure the plans you are considering during the open enrollment period are Medicare plans, not Marketplace plans. Medicare plans are not sold through the federal or state Marketplace websites. You can review and compare your Medicare options on the Medicare website (www.Medicare.gov) or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE.