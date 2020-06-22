I’m pretty sure my income for the coming year will be less than 400% of the FPL so I’d like to apply for premium subsidies. But what if I’m wrong and my income ends up being more than 400% FPL?

If you claim a premium tax credit during the year and your actual income for the year edges over 400% FPL, you will need to pay back the full credit amount. To avoid this result, if you estimate your annual income will be close to 400% FPL, be sure to notify the Marketplace of any income increases during the year so your premium tax credit will be adjusted, or discontinued, for the rest of the year.In addition, if you think your income next year will come close to 400% FPL, and if can afford to pay the full premium during the year, you could wait until you file your taxes to claim the premium tax credit on your tax return instead of receiving advance payments.

View this question in Spanish