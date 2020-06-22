I’m eligible for the student health plan but haven’t signed up yet. Do I have to take that or can I apply for coverage and subsidies in the Marketplace?

Eligibility for a student health plan does not make you ineligible for Marketplace coverage and subsidies. Even if you are eligible for student health coverage, you can get coverage through the Marketplace. In addition, if your income is between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level and you meet other requirements, you can qualify for premium tax credits; if you income is between 100% and 250% of the federal poverty level, you can also qualify for cost sharing reductions.

In addition, eligibility for a student health plan does not make you ineligible for Medicaid. Check with your state Marketplace to find out if you meet the income and other eligibility standards to enroll in Medicaid coverage.

