menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Young Adults and Students

I’m eligible for the student health plan but haven’t signed up yet. Do I have to take that or can I apply for coverage and subsidies in the Marketplace?

Eligibility for a student health plan does not make you ineligible for Marketplace coverage and subsidies. Even if you are eligible for student health coverage, you can get coverage through the Marketplace. In addition, if your income is between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level  and you meet other requirements, you can qualify for premium tax credits; if you income is between 100% and 250% of the federal poverty level, you can also qualify for cost sharing reductions.

In addition, eligibility for a student health plan does not make you ineligible for Medicaid. Check with your state Marketplace to find out if you meet the income and other eligibility standards to enroll in Medicaid coverage.

View this question in Spanish

View all questions about Young Adults and Students

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.