menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Young Adults and Students

I’m covered under my parent’s policy but I’m moving to another state. Can I remain covered as a dependent?

Yes, you are eligible to be covered as a dependent up to age 26 regardless of where you actually live. However, your parent’s health plan probably has a network of participating providers and it may be difficult for you to find in-network care when you are living in another state. If you find that your parent’s plan doesn’t cover health providers in the state where you live, you can also explore the option of signing up for coverage on your own. Moving will qualify you for a special enrollment opportunity to enroll in other coverage. You might not be able to sign up for new coverage until after you have moved; Marketplaces are no longer required to make the permanent move special enrollment period available to you in advance of your move.  Check the Marketplace web site in your state for more information about permanent move special enrollment period, qualified health plan options and your eligibility for premium tax credits.

View this question in Spanish

View all questions about Young Adults and Students

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.