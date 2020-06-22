I’m covered under my parent’s policy but I’m moving to another state. Can I remain covered as a dependent?

Yes, you are eligible to be covered as a dependent up to age 26 regardless of where you actually live. However, your parent’s health plan probably has a network of participating providers and it may be difficult for you to find in-network care when you are living in another state. If you find that your parent’s plan doesn’t cover health providers in the state where you live, you can also explore the option of signing up for coverage on your own. Moving will qualify you for a special enrollment opportunity to enroll in other coverage. You might not be able to sign up for new coverage until after you have moved; Marketplaces are no longer required to make the permanent move special enrollment period available to you in advance of your move. Check the Marketplace web site in your state for more information about permanent move special enrollment period, qualified health plan options and your eligibility for premium tax credits.

View this question in Spanish