Marketplace Health Plans and Premiums

I notice Marketplace plans are labeled “Bronze,” “Silver,” “Gold,” and “Platinum.” What does that mean?

Plans in the Marketplace are separated into categories — Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum — based on the amount of cost sharing they require. Cost sharing refers to health plan deductibles, co-pays and co-insurance. For most covered services, you will have to pay (or share) some of the cost, at least until you reach the annual out of pocket limit on cost sharing. The exception is for preventive health services, which health plans must cover entirely.

In the Marketplace, Bronze plans will have the highest deductibles and other cost sharing. Silver plans will require somewhat lower cost sharing. Gold plans will have even lower cost sharing. And Platinum plans will have the lowest deductibles, co-pays and other cost sharing. In general, plans with lower cost sharing will have higher premiums, and vice versa.

 

