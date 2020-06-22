menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Renewing Marketplace Coverage for 2020

I am covered in a Marketplace health plan now and want to renew that same policy for next year. Currently, though, I am behind on my premium payments. I haven’t paid the November premium; I know I have a grace period, through the end of January, to get caught up. Meanwhile, if I at least pay my January premium, will that ensure my coverage remains in effect for next year?

No.  When you are in a grace period that spans a calendar year, your insurance company will send you a bill for your January premium and will also bill you for your past-due premium debt.  If you only pay the January premium, the insurance company can apply that payment to the amount of back due premium debt that you still owe.  Unless you catch up on your premium debt from this year and pay the January premium by the end of the grace period, your insurer can cancel your new coverage and retroactively terminate your current coverage to the last day of the first month of your grace period. This will be the case whether or not your insurance company has adopted the past-due premium collection practice.

View all questions about Renewing Marketplace Coverage for 2020

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.