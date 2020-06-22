menu

Marketplace Health Plans and Premiums

I also notice “Catastrophic Plans” that look even cheaper. What are those and can I buy one if I want?

Insurers can also offer “Catastrophic” plans. Catastrophic plans have the highest cost sharing. In 2020, Catastrophic plans will have an annual deductible of $8,150 ($16,300 in family plans). You will have to pay the entire cost of covered services (other than preventive care) until you’ve spent $8,150 out of pocket; after that your plan will pay 100 percent of covered in-network services for the rest of the year. Not everybody will be allowed to buy Catastrophic plans. They are only for adults up to age 30, and for older people who can’t find any other Marketplace policy that costs less than 8.24 percent of their income.
