Medicaid Waiver Tracker: Approved and Pending Section 1115 Waivers by State


Published: Dec 16, 2019

This page aggregates tracking information on pending and approved Section 1115 Medicaid waivers. Scroll down or click on the links below to jump to resources such as an overview map and figure, detailed waiver topic tables, and explanatory briefs.

Work Requirement Waivers: Approved and Pending
as of December 16, 2019

Waivers with Eligibility and Enrollment Restrictions:
Approved and Pending as of December 16, 2019

Waivers with Benefit, Copay, and Healthy Behavior Provisions:
Approved and Pending as of December 16, 2019

Waivers with Behavioral Health Provisions:
Approved and Pending as of December 16, 2019

Section 1115 Medicaid Waivers: Approved and Pending as of December 16, 2019 

Use the drop-down menu to sort the map by waiver topic.

Source: KFF analysis of approved and pending waiver applications posted on Medicaid.gov.

 

Section 1115 Medicaid Waivers Approved as of December 16, 2019

Section 1115 Medicaid Waivers Pending as of December 16, 2019

Section 1115 Waiver Tracker Definitions

Topics

Tags

